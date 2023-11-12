You can see player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun and other players on the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday at Toyota Center.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -159)

The 16.5-point over/under set for Sengun on Sunday is 2.8 lower than his scoring average of 19.3.

He has collected nine boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Sengun averages 6.7 assists, 2.2 more than Sunday's over/under.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -159)

Fred VanVleet's 15.3 points per game average is 2.2 less than Sunday's over/under.

He has collected three rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged seven assists per game, 0.5 less than Sunday's assist over/under (7.5).

VanVleet has averaged 2.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: +124)

Jalen Green is scoring 17.7 points per game this season, 3.8 less than his points prop on Sunday.

He has grabbed five rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Green's assists average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Sunday's prop bet.

He one made three-pointer average is 1.5 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +108)

Sunday's points prop bet for Jokic is 29.5 points. That's 3.2 more than his season average of 26.3.

He has grabbed 13 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game this year, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Sunday (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -159)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 13.7-point scoring average is 4.8 less than Sunday's prop total.

He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 6.5.

He has knocked down 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under on Sunday.

