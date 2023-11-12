Rockets vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - November 12
As they ready for a matchup with the Denver Nuggets (8-1), the Houston Rockets (5-3) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 at Toyota Center.
Last time out, the Rockets won on Friday 104-101 against the Pelicans. In the win, Jalen Green led the Rockets with 25 points.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Amen Thompson
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|7.0
|3.3
|1.7
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Jamal Murray: Out (Hamstring)
Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and ALT
