As they ready for a matchup with the Denver Nuggets (8-1), the Houston Rockets (5-3) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 at Toyota Center.

Last time out, the Rockets won on Friday 104-101 against the Pelicans. In the win, Jalen Green led the Rockets with 25 points.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Amen Thompson SF Out Ankle 7.0 3.3 1.7

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Jamal Murray: Out (Hamstring)

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Space City Home Network and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

