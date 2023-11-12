A pair of streaking teams meet when the Denver Nuggets (8-1) visit the Houston Rockets (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Rockets, winners of five straight. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5 points.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 217.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 217.5 points.

Houston has a 217.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, the exact same as this game's point total.

Houston has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

Houston has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 5 55.6% 116 227.5 106 212 224.8 Rockets 4 50% 111.5 227.5 106 212 221.6

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

The Rockets put up 5.5 more points per game (111.5) than the Nuggets allow (106).

When it scores more than 106 points, Houston is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Rockets and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 5-3 0-3 3-5 Nuggets 5-4 5-3 3-6

Rockets vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Rockets Nuggets 111.5 Points Scored (PG) 116 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 4-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-3 4-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-0 106 Points Allowed (PG) 106 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-4 4-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-1

