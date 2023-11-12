Rockets vs. Nuggets November 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (3-0), on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Toyota Center, face the Houston Rockets (0-3). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and ALT.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, ALT
Rockets Players to Watch
- Per game, Fred VanVleet put up points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists last year. He also put up 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.6 blocks.
- Alperen Sengun recorded 14.8 points, 9 boards and 3.9 assists. He made 55.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Jalen Green put up 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also drained 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers last season were 12.8 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists per game. He drained 40.8% of his shots from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.
- Dillon Brooks collected 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists. He drained 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic put up 24.5 points, 9.8 assists and 11.8 boards last season.
- Jamal Murray averaged 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per game.
- Aaron Gordon's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the floor.
- Michael Porter Jr. averaged 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 boards.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's stats last season were 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with an average of 1.8 made treys.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rockets
|Nuggets
|110.7
|Points Avg.
|115.8
|118.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|50.4%
|32.7%
|Three Point %
|37.9%
