With the Dallas Cowboys squaring off against the New York Giants in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Rico Dowdle a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Dowdle will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys vs Giants Anytime TD Bets

Will Rico Dowdle score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Dowdle has 35 carries for 133 yards (16.6 yards per game).

Dowdle also averages 7.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing seven passes for 57 yards and one touchdown.

In eight games, Dowdle has not scored a rushing touchdown.

He, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Rico Dowdle Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 6 24 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 7 26 0 1 17 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 21 0 3 25 1 Week 4 Patriots 3 9 0 1 8 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 3 12 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 5 18 0 2 7 0 Week 9 @Eagles 2 8 0 0 0 0

Rep Rico Dowdle with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.