The Denver Nuggets (8-1) take a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the Houston Rockets (5-3), who have won five straight. The Rockets are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET (on Space City Home Network and ALT) on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Space City Home Network and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 111 - Rockets 109

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 3.5)

Rockets (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-2.4)

Nuggets (-2.4) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.8

The Rockets (5-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 6.9% more often than the Nuggets (5-4-0) this season.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Houston covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Denver does it less often (33.3% of the time) than Houston (37.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 8-1, a better mark than the Rockets have put up (3-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Rockets are 18th in the league on offense (111.5 points scored per game) and third-best defensively (106 points allowed).

With 43.1 rebounds per game and 44.1 rebounds conceded, Houston is 21st and 14th in the NBA, respectively.

This season the Rockets are ranked 13th in the NBA in assists at 26 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Houston is fifth-best in the NBA in committing them (12.6 per game). It is 18th in forcing them (14.1 per game).

In 2023-24, the Rockets are 12th in the league in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.6%).

