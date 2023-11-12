The New Orleans Pelicans (4-5) and the Dallas Mavericks (7-2) are scheduled to play on Sunday at Smoothie King Center, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Tim Hardaway Jr. is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, BSSW

Mavericks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Mavericks beat the Clippers on Friday, 144-126. Their high scorer was Luka Doncic with 44 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 44 6 6 1 0 6 Kyrie Irving 27 6 3 2 0 5 Tim Hardaway Jr. 17 3 3 0 0 2

Mavericks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic averages 41 points, 11.5 boards and 8.5 assists, making 58% of his shots from the floor and 48% from beyond the arc, with 6 triples per game (first in league).

Hardaway's averages on the season are 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 35.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per game.

Dereck Lively averages 12.5 points, 6 boards and 0.5 assists, making 91.7% of his shots from the floor (first in league).

The Mavericks receive 9 points per game from Josh Green, plus 2.5 boards and 1.5 assists.

Grant Williams gets the Mavericks 11 points, 6 boards and 0 assists per contest, plus 0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

