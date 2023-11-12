Mavericks vs. Pelicans: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 12
At Smoothie King Center on Sunday, November 12, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (4-5) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (7-2) at 7:00 PM ET. The game airs on BSNO and BSSW.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mavericks vs. Pelicans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Pelicans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-2.5)
|233.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Mavericks (-2)
|233
|-130
|+110
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends
- The Mavericks have a +53 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 122.8 points per game to rank second in the league and are allowing 116.9 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA.
- The Pelicans are being outscored by 6.6 points per game, with a -59 scoring differential overall. They put up 107.4 points per game (28th in NBA), and give up 114.0 per outing (18th in league).
- The teams combine to score 230.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams give up a combined 230.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Dallas has covered five times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- New Orleans has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.
Mavericks and Pelicans NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+2800
|+1100
|-
|Pelicans
|+5000
|+2000
|-
