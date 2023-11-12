Jets vs. Raiders Injury Report — Week 10
Entering this week's action, the New York Jets (4-4) have seven players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) on Sunday, November 12 at Allegiant Stadium, with kick-off at 8:20 PM .
In their last game, the Jets were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers 27-6.
The Raiders are coming off of a victory over the New York Giants by the score of 30-6.
New York Jets Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Duane Brown
|OT
|Hip
|Out
|Billy Turner
|OT
|Finger
|Out
|Chazz Surratt
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Will McDonald IV
|DL
|Ankle
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jakob Johnson
|FB
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Greg Van Roten
|OG
|Biceps
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kolton Miller
|OT
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Thayer Munford
|OT
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Luke Masterson
|LB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brian Hoyer
|QB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|Hand
|Full Participation In Practice
|Marcus Peters
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Davante Adams
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Jets vs. Raiders Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: NBC
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking second-worst with 272.9 yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked ninth in the NFL (312.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Jets have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking third-worst with 16.5 points per game. Defensively, they are ranked eighth in the NFL (19.5 points allowed per game).
- While the Jets rank third-worst in the NFL in passing offense with 169.5 passing yards per game, it's been a different story on defense, as they rank third-best (174.8 passing yards per game allowed).
- With 137.3 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the NFL, New York has had to lean on their 20th-ranked running game (103.4 rushing yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- The Jets have forced 13 total turnovers (ninth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 13 times (19th in NFL) for a turnover margin of an even, 12th-ranked in the league.
Raiders Season Insights
- The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (275.6), but they've been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th in the NFL with 330.9 total yards surrendered per contest.
- The Raiders rank 26th in the NFL with 17.3 points per contest on offense, and they rank 19th with 21.4 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.
- In terms of passing, the Raiders rank 23rd in the NFL (199.4 passing yards per game) and eighth defensively (192.2 passing yards allowed per contest).
- Las Vegas has plenty of room to get better in the running game, as it ranks second-worst in rushing yards per game (76.1) and second-worst in rushing yards allowed per game (138.7).
- The Raiders have forced 10 turnovers this season and have turned the ball over 16 times, resulting in a -6 turnover margin that is third-worst in the NFL.
Jets vs. Raiders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Jets (-1)
- Moneyline: Jets (-115), Raiders (-105)
- Total: 36.5 points
