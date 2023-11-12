The Houston Rockets, Jabari Smith Jr. included, match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 10, Smith put up six points and seven rebounds in a 104-101 win versus the Pelicans.

In this article we will dive into Smith's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-111)

Over 11.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-122)

Over 6.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+102)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 112.5 points per game last season made the Nuggets the eighth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Nuggets were No. 1 in the NBA last year, allowing 40.8 per game.

The Nuggets conceded 25.7 assists per game last season (15th in the league).

The Nuggets conceded 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest last season, third in the league in that category.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 36 16 13 1 0 1 1 2/28/2023 33 8 6 1 0 2 0 11/30/2022 31 13 4 2 3 1 1 11/28/2022 17 9 3 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.