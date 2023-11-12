The Houston Rockets, with Fred VanVleet, match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

VanVleet, in his last game (November 10 win against the Pelicans), produced 20 points and eight assists.

In this piece we'll break down VanVleet's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-111)

Over 17.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (+102)

Over 7.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nuggets allowed 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the NBA.

Giving up 40.8 rebounds per contest last year, the Nuggets were the best in the league in that category.

The Nuggets allowed 25.7 assists per contest last year (15th in the NBA).

On defense, the Nuggets conceded 11.4 made three-pointers per game last season, third in the NBA.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 38 36 3 7 8 0 3 3/6/2023 35 21 1 14 3 0 2

