Will Dak Prescott Score a Touchdown Against the Giants in Week 10?
Should you wager on Dak Prescott getting into the end zone in the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the New York Giants, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Cowboys vs Giants Anytime TD Bets
Will Dak Prescott score a touchdown against the Giants?
Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)
- Prescott has 118 yards on 29 carries (14.8 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Prescott has one rushing TD this season.
Dak Prescott Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|13
|24
|143
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|31
|38
|255
|2
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|25
|40
|249
|1
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|28
|34
|261
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|14
|24
|153
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|21
|30
|272
|1
|0
|7
|40
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|25
|31
|304
|4
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|29
|44
|374
|3
|0
|6
|14
|0
