The Dallas Cowboys (5-3) host the New York Giants (2-7) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 in a showdown between NFC East opponents at AT&T Stadium. New York is a 16.5-point underdog. For this game, the over/under has been set at 38.5 points.

As the Cowboys prepare for this matchup against the Giants, here are their betting insights and trends. The Giants' betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-16.5) 38.5 -1600 +875 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cowboys (-16.5) 38.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Dallas vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: FOX

Cowboys vs. Giants Betting Insights

Dallas has posted a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Dallas games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (62.5%).

New York has won twice against the spread this season.

One of New York's nine games has hit the over.

Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Jake Ferguson - - - - 36.5 (-115) - CeeDee Lamb - - - - 78.5 (-115) - Dak Prescott 242.5 (-115) - - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

