The Dallas Cowboys (5-3) host an NFC East clash against the New York Giants (2-7) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at AT&T Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Cowboys vs. Giants?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Cowboys winning by a considerably greater margin (20.9 points). Take the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 94.3%.

The Cowboys have put together a 5-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).

Dallas has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -1650 or shorter.

This season, the Giants have won one out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.

New York has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +950 odds on them winning this game.

Other Week 10 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Dallas (-17.5)



Dallas (-17.5) The Cowboys have covered the spread five times this season (5-3-0).

The Giants have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-6-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38.5)



Over (38.5) Dallas and New York combine to average 0.2 more points per game than the over/under of 38.5 set for this matchup.

The Cowboys and the Giants have seen their opponents average a combined 4.1 more points per game than the point total of 38.5 set for this outing.

Cowboys games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (62.5%).

The Giants have hit the over in one of nine games with a set total (11.1%).

Tony Pollard Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 59.3 2 23.8 0

Saquon Barkley Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 83.7 1 18.3 2

