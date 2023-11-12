In the Week 10 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Brandin Cooks find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cooks will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys vs Giants Anytime TD Bets

Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Cooks has posted a 165-yard campaign on 17 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 29 occasions, and averages 23.6 yards.

Cooks has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

Brandin Cooks Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1 Week 9 @Eagles 2 1 7 0

Rep Brandin Cooks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.