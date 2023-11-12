The Baylor Bears (2-0) will meet the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

Baylor Top Players (2022-23)

  • Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keyonte George: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jalen Bridges: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • LJ Cryer: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Flo Thamba: 5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Gardner-Webb Top Players (2022-23)

  • DQ Nicholas: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kareem Reid: 11.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Anthony Selden: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Caleb Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Julien Soumaoro: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor Rank Baylor AVG Gardner-Webb AVG Gardner-Webb Rank
55th 77.0 Points Scored 70.7 198th
184th 70.3 Points Allowed 65.5 48th
283rd 29.9 Rebounds 32.5 126th
83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th
18th 9.5 3pt Made 6.3 288th
95th 14.2 Assists 12.8 193rd
175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.5 249th

