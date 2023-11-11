The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) have a Big Ten matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Northwestern?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 16

Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 16 Wisconsin has put together a 4-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

The Badgers have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Northwestern has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won twice.

The Wildcats have entered three games this season as the underdog by +350 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Badgers have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Wisconsin has four wins in eight games versus the spread this year.

The Badgers have been favored by 11.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In Northwestern's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) Five of Wisconsin's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 43.5 points.

There have been five Northwestern games that have ended with a combined score over 43.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 43.7 points per game, 0.2 points more than the over/under of 43.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.8 50 49.5 Implied Total AVG 31 34.3 27.8 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 2-1 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Northwestern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42 41.4 43.5 Implied Total AVG 27.3 26.8 28.5 ATS Record 5-2-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 2-2 0-2

