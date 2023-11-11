The Week 11 college football schedule includes six games with Pac-12 teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Arizona vs. Colorado

Week 11 Pac-12 Results

Arizona 34 Colorado 31

  • Pregame Favorite: Arizona (-8.5)
  • Pregame Total: 55.5

Team Stat Comparison

ColoradoArizona
339Total Yards421
262Passing Yards214
77Rushing Yards207
0Turnovers0

Upcoming Week 11 Pac-12 Games

Arizona State Sun Devils at UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Rose Bowl
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UCLA (-14.5)

USC Trojans at No. 6 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Autzen Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oregon (-16.5)

