CUSA Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11
Week 11 of the 2023 college football season features three games involving CUSA teams. Keep scrolling to see a couple of the best bets available for standalone wagers or parlay options (based on our computer model), which include taking Western Kentucky -4.5 against New Mexico State as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the New Mexico State vs. Western Kentucky matchup.
Best Week 11 CUSA Spread Bets
Pick: Western Kentucky -4.5 vs. New Mexico State
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 8.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Liberty -13.5 vs. Old Dominion
- Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at Liberty Flames
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 16.5 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Middle Tennessee -10.5 vs. Florida International
- Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Middle Tennessee by 11.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Best Week 11 CUSA Total Bets
Under 54 - New Mexico State vs. Western Kentucky
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Projected Total: 49.4 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Under 59.5 - Old Dominion vs. Liberty
- Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at Liberty Flames
- Projected Total: 57.8 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 52.5 - Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee
- Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Projected Total: 52.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 11 CUSA Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Liberty
|9-0 (7-0 CUSA)
|39.1 / 21.9
|501.0 / 354.9
|Jacksonville State
|7-3 (5-1 CUSA)
|28.5 / 20.7
|381.3 / 361.5
|New Mexico State
|7-3 (5-1 CUSA)
|27.8 / 20.0
|424.6 / 370.3
|Western Kentucky
|5-4 (3-2 CUSA)
|28.9 / 27.7
|382.6 / 456.1
|UTEP
|3-7 (2-4 CUSA)
|18.1 / 26.6
|361.6 / 374.5
|Louisiana Tech
|3-7 (2-4 CUSA)
|26.7 / 30.3
|383.3 / 397.3
|Middle Tennessee
|2-7 (1-4 CUSA)
|21.9 / 30.9
|388.6 / 414.8
|Florida International
|4-5 (1-5 CUSA)
|20.8 / 28.6
|324.9 / 432.9
|Sam Houston
|1-8 (0-5 CUSA)
|16.9 / 26.6
|298.1 / 378.0
