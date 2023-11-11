Week 11 of the 2023 college football season features three games involving CUSA teams. Keep scrolling to see a couple of the best bets available for standalone wagers or parlay options (based on our computer model), which include taking Western Kentucky -4.5 against New Mexico State as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the New Mexico State vs. Western Kentucky matchup.

Best Week 11 CUSA Spread Bets

Pick: Western Kentucky -4.5 vs. New Mexico State

  • Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 8.5 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Liberty -13.5 vs. Old Dominion

  • Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at Liberty Flames
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 16.5 points
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Middle Tennessee -10.5 vs. Florida International

  • Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Middle Tennessee by 11.3 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Best Week 11 CUSA Total Bets

Under 54 - New Mexico State vs. Western Kentucky

  • Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
  • Projected Total: 49.4 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Under 59.5 - Old Dominion vs. Liberty

  • Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at Liberty Flames
  • Projected Total: 57.8 points
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 52.5 - Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee

  • Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
  • Projected Total: 52.8 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 11 CUSA Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Liberty 9-0 (7-0 CUSA) 39.1 / 21.9 501.0 / 354.9
Jacksonville State 7-3 (5-1 CUSA) 28.5 / 20.7 381.3 / 361.5
New Mexico State 7-3 (5-1 CUSA) 27.8 / 20.0 424.6 / 370.3
Western Kentucky 5-4 (3-2 CUSA) 28.9 / 27.7 382.6 / 456.1
UTEP 3-7 (2-4 CUSA) 18.1 / 26.6 361.6 / 374.5
Louisiana Tech 3-7 (2-4 CUSA) 26.7 / 30.3 383.3 / 397.3
Middle Tennessee 2-7 (1-4 CUSA) 21.9 / 30.9 388.6 / 414.8
Florida International 4-5 (1-5 CUSA) 20.8 / 28.6 324.9 / 432.9
Sam Houston 1-8 (0-5 CUSA) 16.9 / 26.6 298.1 / 378.0

