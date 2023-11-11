Pac-12 opponents will do battle when the No. 5 Washington Huskies (9-0) face the No. 13 Utah Utes (7-2) at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Washington vs. Utah?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 32, Utah 21

Washington 32, Utah 21 Washington has won all nine of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Huskies have played seven times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

This season, Utah has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Utes have played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (-8)



Washington (-8) Washington has played nine games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Huskies are 3-4 ATS when favored by 8 points or more this season.

In Utah's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) This season, seven of Washington's nine games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 49.5 points.

There have been just two games featuring Utah this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 49.5.

Washington averages 41.7 points per game against Utah's 25, amounting to 17.2 points over the game's total of 49.5.

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.1 61.7 64.8 Implied Total AVG 40.8 40.8 40.8 ATS Record 4-4-1 2-2-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Utah

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.6 45 46.8 Implied Total AVG 27.6 28 26.7 ATS Record 5-4-0 4-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

