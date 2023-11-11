The UTSA Roadrunners (6-3) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Rice Owls (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Alamodome in an AAC clash.

UTSA is putting up 410.7 yards per game on offense (49th in the FBS), and rank 74th defensively, yielding 380.3 yards allowed per game. Rice ranks 69th with 383 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 95th with 402.4 total yards ceded per game on defense.

Read below where we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UTSA vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

UTSA vs. Rice Key Statistics

UTSA Rice 410.7 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383 (77th) 380.3 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.4 (83rd) 166.4 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 94.8 (124th) 244.2 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.2 (20th) 13 (73rd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 1,722 yards (191.3 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 64.5% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 152 rushing yards on 57 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has carried the ball 127 times for a team-high 606 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Robert Henry has carried the ball 70 times for 419 yards (46.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus' team-leading 748 yards as a receiver have come on 61 receptions (out of 87 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 440 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Devin McCuin has been the target of 38 passes and hauled in 25 receptions for 365 yards, an average of 40.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has racked up 2,443 yards on 63.1% passing while recording 21 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has rushed 65 times for a team-high 414 yards (46 per game) with five touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 35 receptions this season are good for 371 yards, and he's scored three touchdowns in the passing game.

Juma Otoviano has been given 63 carries and totaled 225 yards with four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has racked up 700 receiving yards on 45 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring nine touchdowns as a receiver.

Rawson MacNeill's 24 catches (on 44 targets) have netted him 358 yards (39.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed UTSA or Rice gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.