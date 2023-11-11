The UTSA Roadrunners (6-3) and Rice Owls (4-5) will battle in a clash of AAC opponents at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is UTSA vs. Rice?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UTSA 35, Rice 24

UTSA 35, Rice 24 UTSA has been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've gone 6-2 in those games.

The Roadrunners have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -550 or shorter.

This season, Rice has been the underdog five times and won two of those games.

The Owls have played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Roadrunners an 84.6% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Rice (+13.5)



Rice (+13.5) UTSA has three wins in nine games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Roadrunners have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Rice owns a record of 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Owls won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) Six of UTSA's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points.

In the Rice's nine games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

The total for the contest of 55.5 is 8.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for UTSA (31.2 points per game) and Rice (33 points per game).

Splits Tables

UTSA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.6 55.8 60.9 Implied Total AVG 35 34 35.8 ATS Record 3-5-1 1-3-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 3-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Rice

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.8 51.6 57.5 Implied Total AVG 32.4 30.4 35.7 ATS Record 6-2-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 4-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-2 1-1

