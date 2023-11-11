Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Texas Leadership Charter Academy vs. Sunnybrook Christian Academy Game - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
We have an intriguing high school matchup -- Sunnybrook Christian Academy vs. Texas Leadership Charter Academy -- in Marble Falls, TX on Saturday, November 11, beginning at 6:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
TLCA vs. Sunnybrook Chr. Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bexar County Games This Week
John Marshall Harlan High School at Eagle Pass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron P. Steele High School at Louis D Brandeis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Schertz, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fredericksburg High School at Davenport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Davenport, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Somerset High School at Burnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Braunfels High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wagner High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lockhart High School at Alamo Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Orem, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Hill High School at Harlandale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Longview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Tom Green County Games This Week
Tornillo High School at Wall High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Wall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.