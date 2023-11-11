Big 12 opponents meet when the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS).

Kansas owns the 79th-ranked defense this year (27.3 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best with 34.9 points per game. In terms of total offense, Texas Tech ranks 50th in the FBS (409.7 total yards per game) and 68th defensively (374.1 total yards allowed per contest).

Below in this story, we will provide you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Key Statistics

Texas Tech Kansas 409.7 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434 (41st) 374.1 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394 (80th) 172.7 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.1 (19th) 237 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.9 (62nd) 16 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (31st) 10 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has put up 978 passing yards, or 108.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.9% of his passes and has recorded 10 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Tahj Brooks has carried the ball 193 times for 1,037 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Cam'Ron Valdez has piled up 214 yards (on 31 carries) with one touchdown.

Xavier White has collected 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 388 (43.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 40 times and has one touchdown.

Myles Price has 38 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 381 yards (42.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jerand Bradley's 31 catches (on 65 targets) have netted him 332 yards (36.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has 1,418 yards passing for Kansas, completing 60.7% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 156 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 34 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Devin Neal, has carried the ball 136 times for 828 yards (92 per game), scoring nine times. He's also caught 21 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has collected 517 yards on 89 attempts, scoring eight times.

Lawrence Arnold's leads his squad with 515 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 catches (out of 40 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner has caught 19 passes for 380 yards (42.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mason Fairchild's 21 receptions have yielded 317 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas or Texas Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.