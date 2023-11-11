Sun Belt opponents meet when the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. Texas State is favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.5 points for the contest.

Texas State ranks 98th in total defense this year (406.9 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 473.8 total yards per game. With 30 points per game on offense, Coastal Carolina ranks 53rd in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 36th, allowing 21 points per game.

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Texas State vs Coastal Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas State -2.5 -110 -110 57.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Texas State Recent Performance

The Bobcats have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, compiling 458.7 total yards per game during that stretch (-8-worst). They've been better defensively, giving up 360 total yards per game (70th).

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Bobcats, who rank 20th-worst in scoring offense (26.3 points per game) and 14th-worst in scoring defense (25 points per game allowed) over their previous three games.

Despite sporting the 58th-ranked pass offense over the last three games (266.3 passing yards per game), Texas State ranks -53-worst in pass defense over that time frame (245.7 passing yards surrendered per game).

Looking at the Bobcats' last three contests, they have generated 192.3 rushing yards per game on offense (50th-ranked) and have given up 114.3 rushing yards per game on defense (70th-ranked).

The Bobcats have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three contests.

In Texas State's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

Week 11 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Texas State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Texas State has posted a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Texas State games have hit the over on three of eight occasions (37.5%).

Texas State has won all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Texas State has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter and won every time.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bobcats a 58.3% chance to win.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has 2,405 pass yards for Texas State, completing 69.4% of his passes and recording 18 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has racked up 953 yards on 138 carries while finding the end zone eight times.

This season, Donerio Davenport has carried the ball 66 times for 307 yards (34.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Joey Hobert's leads his squad with 804 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 64 receptions (out of 83 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has put together a 506-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes on 60 targets.

Kole Wilson's 41 grabs are good enough for 492 yards and five touchdowns.

Ben Bell has seven sacks to pace the team, and also has 11 TFL and 40 tackles.

So far Brian Holloway leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has racked up 69 tackles, eight TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two interceptions this season.

