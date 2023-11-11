The Texas State Bobcats (6-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Brooks Stadium in a Sun Belt showdown.

Texas State owns the 88th-ranked defense this year (28.2 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 18th-best with 36.2 points per game. Coastal Carolina is putting up 30.0 points per contest on offense this season (53rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 21.0 points per contest (36th-ranked) on defense.

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

Texas State Coastal Carolina 473.8 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.2 (31st) 406.9 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.6 (69th) 200.9 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.3 (50th) 272.9 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.9 (28th) 15 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (10th)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has racked up 2,405 yards (267.2 ypg) on 202-of-291 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has racked up 953 yards on 138 carries while finding paydirt eight times.

Donerio Davenport has carried the ball 66 times for 307 yards (34.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Joey Hobert has hauled in 64 catches for 804 yards (89.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Ashtyn Hawkins has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 506 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kole Wilson has a total of 492 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 41 passes and scoring five touchdowns.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has put up 1,919 passing yards, or 213.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.4% of his passes and has collected 10 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Braydon Bennett has rushed 75 times for 349 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 151 yards.

Ethan Vasko has taken 30 carries and totaled 252 yards with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney's 682 receiving yards (75.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 48 catches on 76 targets with five touchdowns.

Jared Brown has put up a 552-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 41 passes on 55 targets.

Jameson Tucker's 22 targets have resulted in 13 grabs for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

