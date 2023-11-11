The Texas State Bobcats (0-1) play the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Texas State Stats Insights

The Bobcats shot 44.2% from the field last season, two percentage points lower than the 46.2% the RedHawks allowed to opponents.

In games Texas State shot better than 46.2% from the field, it went 7-3 overall.

The Bobcats were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the RedHawks ranked 322nd.

Last year, the 66 points per game the Bobcats put up were 8.5 fewer points than the RedHawks allowed (74.5).

Texas State had a 3-1 record last season when scoring more than 74.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Texas State performed better at home last season, averaging 66.1 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game when playing on the road.

The Bobcats gave up 68.2 points per game at home, compared to 66.6 in away games.

Texas State made 4.1 treys per game with a 28.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 1.1% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (4.3, 30%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Upcoming Schedule