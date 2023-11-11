Our computer model predicts the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will defeat the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday, November 11 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Brooks Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Coastal Carolina (+2.5) Under (57.5) Coastal Carolina 31, Texas State 23

Week 11 Sun Belt Predictions

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

The Bobcats have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Bobcats' record against the spread is 4-4-0.

Texas State is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Bobcats have played eight games this year and three of them have hit the over.

Texas State games average 62.2 total points per game this season, 4.7 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Chanticleers.

So far this season, the Chanticleers have compiled a 7-2-0 record against the spread.

Coastal Carolina is 3-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

Two of the Chanticleers' nine games with a set total have hit the over (22.2%).

The average point total for Coastal Carolina this season is 1.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Bobcats vs. Chanticleers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas State 36.2 28.2 38.2 26.6 33.8 30.3 Coastal Carolina 30.0 21.0 36.8 14.8 24.6 26.0

