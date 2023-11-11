The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) hit the court against the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Southern Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
  • Texas Southern compiled a 9-10 straight up record in games it shot over 39.9% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Tigers ranked 48th.
  • The Tigers' 69.2 points per game last year were just 1.2 more points than the 68 the Sun Devils allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 68 points last season, Texas Southern went 9-9.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas Southern scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (64.5) last season.
  • At home, the Tigers gave up 70.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.3.
  • Beyond the arc, Texas Southern made fewer 3-pointers away (4.4 per game) than at home (5.1) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (29.1%) than at home (26.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ New Mexico L 92-55 The Pit
11/11/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
11/16/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
11/18/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.