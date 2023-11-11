The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) hit the court against the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

Texas Southern compiled a 9-10 straight up record in games it shot over 39.9% from the field.

The Sun Devils ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Tigers ranked 48th.

The Tigers' 69.2 points per game last year were just 1.2 more points than the 68 the Sun Devils allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 68 points last season, Texas Southern went 9-9.

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison

Texas Southern scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (64.5) last season.

At home, the Tigers gave up 70.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.3.

Beyond the arc, Texas Southern made fewer 3-pointers away (4.4 per game) than at home (5.1) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (29.1%) than at home (26.6%).

