The Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) will meet their SEC-rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Bulldogs will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 43 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State matchup in this article.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-18.5) 43 -1000 +625 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M (-19.5) 43.5 -1300 +760 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Texas A&M has put together a 4-4-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Aggies have been favored by 18.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Mississippi State has won just two games against the spread this season.

Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

