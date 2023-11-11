The Houston Cougars (1-0) will face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Game Information

Texas A&M-CC Top Players (2022-23)

Isaac Mushila: 14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Terrion Murdix: 13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Tennyson: 15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Jackson: 7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK De'Lazarus Keys: 6.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Houston Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Sasser: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jarace Walker: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK J'wan Roberts: 10 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

10 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Jamal Shead: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Tramon Mark: 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Houston Rank Houston AVG Texas A&M-CC AVG Texas A&M-CC Rank 98th 74.9 Points Scored 80.1 16th 2nd 57.5 Points Allowed 73.2 271st 13th 35.9 Rebounds 34 54th 11th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 10.3 39th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.7 134th 62nd 14.7 Assists 15.3 35th 11th 9.4 Turnovers 12.3 224th

