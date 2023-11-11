The No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) meet a fellow SEC opponent when they visit the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Tennessee has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 14th-best in total offense (466.4 yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (319.6 yards allowed per game). With 32.4 points per game on offense, Missouri ranks 36th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 53rd, giving up 24 points per contest.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Tennessee vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Tennessee Missouri 466.4 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433 (43rd) 319.6 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.2 (38th) 227.7 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.7 (77th) 238.8 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.3 (24th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (10th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (118th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has racked up 2,017 yards (224.1 ypg) on 169-of-258 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 265 rushing yards (29.4 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylen Wright has 826 rushing yards on 110 carries with three touchdowns.

Jabari Small has collected 415 yards on 82 attempts, scoring two times.

Squirrel White's leads his squad with 557 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 46 receptions (out of 62 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has put up a 412-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 45 targets.

Bru McCoy's 17 receptions have turned into 217 yards and one touchdown.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook leads Missouri with 2,448 yards on 182-of-270 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 189 rushing yards (21 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Cody Schrader is his team's leading rusher with 162 carries for 919 yards, or 102.1 per game. He's found the end zone 10 times on the ground, as well.

Nathaniel Peat has racked up 274 yards on 64 carries with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III has racked up 951 receiving yards on 63 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Theo Wease has totaled 530 receiving yards (58.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 41 receptions.

Mookie Cooper's 30 receptions (on 37 targets) have netted him 391 yards (43.4 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Tennessee or Missouri gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.