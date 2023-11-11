SEC foes will do battle when the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) face the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Missouri?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Missouri 29, Tennessee 27

Missouri 29, Tennessee 27 Tennessee has won 85.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (6-1).

The Volunteers have a record of 3-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (85.7%).

This season, Missouri has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Tigers have entered three games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Missouri (+2.5)



Missouri (+2.5) In eight Tennessee games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Volunteers have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 6-1 ATS in those games.

Missouri has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Tigers are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) This season, four of Tennessee's nine games have gone over Saturday's total of 59.5 points.

There have been just two games featuring Missouri this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 59.5.

Tennessee averages 34.8 points per game against Missouri's 32.4, amounting to 7.7 points over the game's total of 59.5.

Splits Tables

Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.9 57 51.5 Implied Total AVG 35 38.8 28.7 ATS Record 6-2-0 5-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 5-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Missouri

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.6 53.9 53.2 Implied Total AVG 31.8 31.6 32 ATS Record 6-2-0 3-2-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

