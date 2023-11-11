The Winnipeg Jets (7-4-2) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the Dallas Stars (8-3-1) at home on Saturday, November 11 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Stars vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final tally of Jets 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (+100)

Jets (+100) Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 2-1-3 in overtime contests on their way to an 8-3-1 overall record.

Dallas is 4-1-0 (eight points) in its five games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Stars scored just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Dallas finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Stars have scored three or more goals seven times, and are 7-0-0 in those games.

In the lone game when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won (two points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 3-2-0 (six points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Stars finished 5-1-1 in those matchups (11 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 3.62 6th 5th 2.5 Goals Allowed 3.31 19th 20th 30 Shots 33.1 6th 27th 33 Shots Allowed 27.5 4th 29th 9.09% Power Play % 18.37% 18th 1st 92.68% Penalty Kill % 73.33% 24th

Stars vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.