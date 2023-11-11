Here's a peek at the injury report for the Dallas Stars (8-3-1), which currently has only one player listed, as the Stars ready for their matchup against the Winnipeg Jets (7-4-2) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, November 11 at 3:00 PM ET.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Stars vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Stars Season Insights

The Stars' 36 total goals (three per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

Their +6 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Jets Season Insights

The Jets' 47 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them eighth in the league.

Winnipeg has given up 43 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 18th in the league.

With a goal differential of +4, they are 10th-best in the league.

Stars vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-120) Jets (+100) 5.5

