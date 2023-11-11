According to our computer model, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will defeat the Sam Houston Bearkats when the two teams match up at Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which begins at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Louisiana Tech (-5) 49.3 Louisiana Tech 27, Sam Houston 22

Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)

The Bearkats won three games against the spread last season, while failing to cover four times.

Last season, two Bearkats games went over the point total.

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)

Against the spread, the Bulldogs are 3-7-0 this year.

The Bulldogs have seen four of its 10 games go over the point total.

Bearkats vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana Tech 26.7 30.3 32.4 28 21 32.6 Sam Houston 16.9 26.6 28.3 31.5 9 25

