The UTSA Roadrunners (6-3) and the Rice Owls (4-5) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Alamodome in a clash of AAC foes.

UTSA is totaling 31.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 41st in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 69th, giving up 25.8 points per contest. Rice is accumulating 383 total yards per contest on offense this season (69th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 402.4 total yards per game (95th-ranked).

Here we will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Rice vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Rice vs. UTSA Key Statistics

Rice UTSA 383 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.7 (54th) 402.4 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.3 (67th) 94.8 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.4 (52nd) 288.2 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.2 (54th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (73rd) 10 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (74th)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has thrown for 2,443 yards (271.4 ypg) while completing 63.1% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Dean Connors' team-high 414 rushing yards have come on 65 carries, with five touchdowns. He also leads the team with 371 receiving yards (41.2 per game) on 35 catches with three touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has racked up 225 yards (on 63 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey's 700 receiving yards (77.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 45 catches on 76 targets with nine touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill has racked up 358 reciving yards (39.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 1,722 yards (191.3 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 64.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 152 rushing yards on 57 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has racked up 606 yards on 127 carries while finding the end zone six times.

Robert Henry has been handed the ball 70 times this year and racked up 419 yards (46.6 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus has hauled in 61 catches for 748 yards (83.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has caught 26 passes for 440 yards (48.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Devin McCuin has been the target of 38 passes and racked up 25 receptions for 365 yards, an average of 40.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

