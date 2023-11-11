High school basketball competition in Reeves County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Reeves County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Pecos High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Pecos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.