Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Real County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Real County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Real County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Leveretts Chapel High School at Leakey High School
- Game Time: 3:50 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Zephyr, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.