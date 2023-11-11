In Parker County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kennedale High School at Brock High School

Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on November 11

12:15 PM CT on November 11 Location: Brock, TX

Brock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stephenville High School at Millsap High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 11

12:30 PM CT on November 11 Location: Millsap, TX

Millsap, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Peaster High School