The North Texas Mean Green (1-0) face the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

North Texas vs. Omaha Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
North Texas Stats Insights

  • The Mean Green made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
  • North Texas had an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.8% from the field.
  • The Mean Green were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mavericks finished 270th.
  • Last year, the Mean Green recorded 11.7 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Mavericks allowed (76.2).
  • North Texas went 3-0 last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison

  • North Texas averaged 65.6 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Mean Green ceded 53 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 59.8.
  • North Texas averaged 7.8 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged in away games (7.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 35.2% in home games and 36.1% when playing on the road.

North Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Northern Iowa W 83-77 UNT Coliseum
11/11/2023 Omaha - UNT Coliseum
11/16/2023 St. John's (NY) - TD Arena
11/26/2023 Angelo State - UNT Coliseum

