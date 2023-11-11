Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Navarro County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Navarro County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Navarro County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Dawson ISD
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Dawson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
