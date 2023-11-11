Should you bet on Miro Heiskanen to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Heiskanen stats and insights

Heiskanen has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

Heiskanen has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 43 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.