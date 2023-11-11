Big Ten foes will do battle when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) battle the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Minnesota vs. Purdue?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC

West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Minnesota 25, Purdue 23

Minnesota 25, Purdue 23 Minnesota is 4-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Golden Gophers have a 2-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

Purdue has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won once.

This season, the Boilermakers have been at least a +110 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Gophers a 56.5% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (-1.5)



Minnesota (-1.5) Minnesota has three wins in nine games versus the spread this year.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in six chances).

Against the spread, Purdue is 3-6-0 this year.

This season, the Boilermakers have just two against the spread wins in six games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) This season, four of Minnesota's nine games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points.

This season, six of Purdue's games have finished with a combined score higher than 47.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 42.6 points per game, 4.9 points fewer than the over/under of 47.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Minnesota

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.8 45.3 40.8 Implied Total AVG 26.8 28 24.3 ATS Record 3-6-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Purdue

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 52.6 45.3 Implied Total AVG 28.6 29.6 27.3 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

