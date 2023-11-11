Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in McLennan County, Texas. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dallas Lutheran School at Live Oak Classical School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meyer Public High School at Robinson High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Robinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
