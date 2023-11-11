The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) have a Big 12 matchup against the Baylor Bears (3-6). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Kansas State vs. Baylor? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Kansas State vs. Baylor?

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Manhattan, Kansas
  • Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Kansas State 44, Baylor 11
  • Kansas State has won four of the six games it was favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
  • The Wildcats have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1600 or shorter.
  • This season, Baylor has been the underdog six times and won two of those games.
  • The Bears have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +900.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 94.1%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Kansas State (-21.5)
  • Kansas State has played nine games, posting seven wins against the spread.
  • The Wildcats covered the spread in their only game when favored by 21.5 points or more.
  • Baylor owns a record of 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Kansas State vs. Baylor matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (55)
  • Kansas State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 55 points five times this season.
  • This season, three of Baylor's games have finished with a combined score higher than 55 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 59.3 points per game, 4.3 points more than the point total of 55 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Kansas State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.1 55.5 52.3
Implied Total AVG 32.6 35.4 29
ATS Record 7-2-0 5-0-0 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-0 0-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Baylor

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 53.3 53.3 53.5
Implied Total AVG 31.4 31.8 30
ATS Record 3-5-0 1-5-0 2-0-0
Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-4-0 2-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-4 2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.