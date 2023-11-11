Best Bets & Odds for the Kansas State vs. Baylor Game – Saturday, November 11
The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) have a Big 12 matchup against the Baylor Bears (3-6). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Kansas State vs. Baylor?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Kansas State 44, Baylor 11
- Kansas State has won four of the six games it was favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
- The Wildcats have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1600 or shorter.
- This season, Baylor has been the underdog six times and won two of those games.
- The Bears have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +900.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 94.1%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Kansas State (-21.5)
- Kansas State has played nine games, posting seven wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats covered the spread in their only game when favored by 21.5 points or more.
- Baylor owns a record of 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (55)
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 55 points five times this season.
- This season, three of Baylor's games have finished with a combined score higher than 55 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 59.3 points per game, 4.3 points more than the point total of 55 for this game.
Splits Tables
Kansas State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.1
|55.5
|52.3
|Implied Total AVG
|32.6
|35.4
|29
|ATS Record
|7-2-0
|5-0-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|2-3-0
|3-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2
|4-0
|0-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Baylor
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.3
|53.3
|53.5
|Implied Total AVG
|31.4
|31.8
|30
|ATS Record
|3-5-0
|1-5-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-4-0
|2-4-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|0-4
|2-0
