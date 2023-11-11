The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) have a Big 12 matchup against the Baylor Bears (3-6). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Kansas State vs. Baylor? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Kansas State vs. Baylor?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas State 44, Baylor 11

Kansas State 44, Baylor 11 Kansas State has won four of the six games it was favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

The Wildcats have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1600 or shorter.

This season, Baylor has been the underdog six times and won two of those games.

The Bears have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +900.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 94.1%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas State (-21.5)



Kansas State (-21.5) Kansas State has played nine games, posting seven wins against the spread.

The Wildcats covered the spread in their only game when favored by 21.5 points or more.

Baylor owns a record of 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Kansas State vs. Baylor matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55)



Under (55) Kansas State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 55 points five times this season.

This season, three of Baylor's games have finished with a combined score higher than 55 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 59.3 points per game, 4.3 points more than the point total of 55 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Kansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.1 55.5 52.3 Implied Total AVG 32.6 35.4 29 ATS Record 7-2-0 5-0-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Baylor

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.3 53.3 53.5 Implied Total AVG 31.4 31.8 30 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-5-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-4-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-4 2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.