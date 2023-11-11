The Dallas Stars, Jason Robertson included, will face the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Robertson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Robertson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson has averaged 18:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Robertson has a goal in three of 12 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Robertson has registered a point in a game eight times this year over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In six of 12 games this year, Robertson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Robertson goes over his points prop total is 66.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Robertson has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Robertson Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 43 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 12 Games 3 10 Points 5 3 Goals 3 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.