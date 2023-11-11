The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) face the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Game Information

Incarnate Word Top Players (2022-23)

Jonathan Cisse: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Trey Miller: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Stephon Payne III: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK Davante Dennis: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Niki Krause: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Tulsa Top Players (2022-23)

Bryant Selebangue: 12 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Sam Griffin: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Tim Dalger: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Betson: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Anthony Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tulsa Rank Tulsa AVG Incarnate Word AVG Incarnate Word Rank 328th 65.3 Points Scored 70.8 195th 343rd 77.4 Points Allowed 73.9 288th 317th 29 Rebounds 28.2 340th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 6.3 288th 300th 11.6 Assists 12 268th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

