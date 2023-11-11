Saturday's game between the Houston Cougars (1-0) and Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) squaring off at Fertitta Center has a projected final score of 82-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Houston, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on November 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Houston, Texas

Venue: Fertitta Center

Prediction: Houston 82, Texas A&M-CC 60

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-22.6)

Houston (-22.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

Houston Performance Insights

Houston was 98th in the nation in points scored (74.9 per game) and second-best in points allowed (57.5) last year.

On the boards, the Cougars were 13th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.9 per game) last season. They were 17th-best in rebounds allowed (27.6 per game).

With 14.7 assists per game last year, Houston was 62nd in college basketball.

Last season, the Cougars were 134th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.7 per game) and 183rd in 3-point percentage (34%).

Houston was 64th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage defensively (27.9%) last season.

The Cougars attempted 62.1% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.9% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 71.9% of the Cougars' buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.1% were 3-pointers.

