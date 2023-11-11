The No. 7 Houston Cougars (1-0) face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Stats Insights

  • The Cougars made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Islanders allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • Houston had a 21-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Islanders ranked 54th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cougars finished 13th.
  • Last year, the Cougars put up just 1.7 more points per game (74.9) than the Islanders gave up (73.2).
  • Houston had a 20-0 record last season when putting up more than 73.2 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, Houston averaged 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did in away games (75.6).
  • Defensively the Cougars were better in home games last year, giving up 54.4 points per game, compared to 60.9 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Houston sunk 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to when playing on the road (39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UL Monroe W 84-31 Fertitta Center
11/11/2023 Texas A&M-CC - Fertitta Center
11/13/2023 Stetson - Fertitta Center
11/16/2023 Towson - TD Arena

