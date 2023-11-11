The No. 7 Houston Cougars (1-0) face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Islanders allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Houston had a 21-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Islanders ranked 54th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cougars finished 13th.

Last year, the Cougars put up just 1.7 more points per game (74.9) than the Islanders gave up (73.2).

Houston had a 20-0 record last season when putting up more than 73.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Houston averaged 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did in away games (75.6).

Defensively the Cougars were better in home games last year, giving up 54.4 points per game, compared to 60.9 when playing on the road.

At home, Houston sunk 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to when playing on the road (39.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Upcoming Schedule